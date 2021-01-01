From jovani
Jovani - 1504 Beaded Plunging V Neck Dress
Parade the elegant and chic style in this stunning Jovani 1504 cocktail dress. Striking embellishments adorn the whole dress as the fitted bodice features a plunging V neckline sheer panels and open back. The skirt showcases a sheath silhouette which graces to the mid-thighs. Turn heads with this Jovani dress. Style: jovani_1504 Details: Fully Embellished Fitted Sleeveless Sheer Panels Mid-Thigh Open Back Back Zipper Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.