Elegant Lighting 1503D24 Orbus 6 Light 24" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Ivory Wash / Steel Grey Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 1503D24 Orbus 6 Light 24" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier FeaturesRounded fixture with longitudinal ribs creates a lighted globe appearance Crafted from metal Chain mounted designRequires (6) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 29"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Height: 60"Width: 24"Product Weight: 21.0 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-25/32"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Ivory Wash / Steel Grey