Elegant Lighting 1500D25 Winston 25" 12 Light Chandelier Vintage Bronze / Golden Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 1500D25 Winston 25" 12 Light Chandelier The Winston Collection is a rustic hand crafted masterpiece consisting of a solid iron circular frame with Edison based bulbs mounted to the outside rim. The outside of the ring is capped off with either a silver leaf or gold leaf accent banding.Features:Solid frame wheel style chandelierVintage Edison bulbs recommended for aestheticsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRecommended for use in dry locationsRequires (12) 40 watt incandescent medium (E26) base bulbDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 25"Wire Length: 144"Chain Length: 60"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 12Voltage: 110v, 125vWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 40 Vintage Bronze / Golden Iron