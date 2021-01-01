From stylecraft

Stylecraft 15 W Brown & Beige Metal Table Lamp, One Size , Brown

$157.49 on sale
($300.00 save 48%)
In stock
Description

Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: EmpireSwitch Type: 3-Way SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 100wMeasurements: 15 Width/Inches, 18 Depth/Inches, 33.5 Height/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtShade Height: 12 1/2 InWeight (lb.): 6 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 50% Metal, 50% PolyresinMetal Finish: PaintedShade Material: PlasticCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Coastal, TraditionalCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported

