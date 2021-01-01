From xtratuf
XTRATUF 15 Legacy Fishe(r) Wear
The XTRATUF 15 Legacy Fishe Wear rubber boots feature interior Groovy Grayling Print lining that is provided by Fishe Wear, an Anchorage, Alaska-based company whose mission is to create comfortable, functional, and fashionable fish-inspired apparel and gear for women. These tall rubber work boots are 100% waterproof and offer the flexibility, reliable comfort, and superior protection you need to stay safe against the broadest range of acids, corrosives, and contaminants. This boot is specifically designed for a women's fit. Please note: the brand recommends that if you are a half size to order up. Ex: If you are a size 7.5, order the size 8. Style number: XWFL-0GG-BLK (Black). Viral Penetration Resistant per ASTM F1671 / F1671M - 13. Rubber boots are made of an ozone-resistant latex neoprene and have a hand-layered construction for a softer, lighter, and very pliable design that provides excellent flex and strength at critical stress points. Triple-dipped shells have a seamless barrier that makes them highly resistant to many organic and inorganic acids, chemicals, and contaminants. Breathable textile lining for added comfort. Breathe-O-Prene insole provides underfoot cushioning and arch support, guarding against foot fatigue and lessening stress on the legs. Non-marking outsole is slip resistant. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 10 oz Circumference: 15 in Shaft: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.