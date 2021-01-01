15 Inch Mini Kamado Grill Garden Ceramic Grills BBQ Smoker without Side Table-black

Product Type: General Item Product Name:15 Inch Mini Kamado Grill Garden Ceramic Grills BBQ Smoker without Side Table-Matte Black Main Color: Matte Black Main Material: Ceramic Package Size: 25.60 * 21.70 * 19.70 inches 93.70lbs Whether Installation Manual is provided: Yes Description: If you want a do-it-all charcoal grill, a kamado is a way to go. Modern Kamado BBQs can be used for grilling, smoking, or baking – so you technically get three grills in one! You can sear the steak, smoke a brisket, make pizza, bake bread, or cook virtually anything. Their insulating properties and the grill shape allow for great heat retention and a delicious smoky flavor. Main features 1. All metal parts made of stainless steel 304. 2. Ceramic bbq charcoal cooker adjustable bottom damper with scale. 3. Ceramic Construction: Design and thick ceramic construction creates a convection heat environment for even cooking and reduces charcoal usage. 4. Rains Heat : A tight seal which ma air flakes the Ceramic trolley bbq charcoal cooker highly efficient. 5. Retains Moisture: With less row, there is less drying, so the food retains its moisture. 6. Wide Temperature Range: Easily sustains temperatures from 200 to over 800 degrees internally, allowing food warming, smoking and searing. 7. Safety: Thick ceramic wall construction reduces heat transfer and eliminates risk of burns from exterior. 8. Superior heat retention makes the food cooked faster than metal grills 9. 4 flavors are available for you to choose, which is baking, searing, grilling and smoking, it can be used as smokers, grills, pizza oven, and normal cookers 10. 15 inch mini, suitable for camping and picnic 11. Suitable for 3-6persons 12. A top vent lets you manage air flow and the spring-hinged dome lifts easily with a finger. Item Weight: 93.7 pounds Package Dimensions 25.6 x 21.65 x 19.68 inches Material: Stainless steel Power Source: Charcoal Batteries Required: No 1. All metal parts made of stainless steel 304.2. Ceramic BBQ charcoal cooker adjustable bottom damper with scale.3. Ceramic Construction: Design and thick ceramic construction creates a convection heat environment for even cooking and reduces charcoal usage.4. Rains Heat : A tight seal which ma air flakes the Ceramic trolley bbq charcoal cooker highly efficient.5. Retains Moisture: With less row, there is less drying, so the food retains its moisture.