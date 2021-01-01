GoFit Black 15-Inch Adjustable Wobble Board

Gofit 15-Inch Adjustable Wobble Board. Challenge your core strength and balance with the GoFit Premium Wood Wobble Board. It assists in the development of muscle endurance, increased stability, and is great for lower body rehabilitation. The Wood Wobble Board features a non-slip surface, an easy-to-adjust base, and includes a professionally developed lamented training manual with easy to follow instructions. The adjustable base is there for you to increase, or decrease, the difficulty of each exercise to your fitness level—making this the perfect tool for any balance and strength training program. Time to get on board and challenge that core!