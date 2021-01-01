From manor luxe
Manor Luxe 15 in. x 90 in. Cute Leaves Crewel Embroidered Table Runner, Taupe/Natural, Natural/Taupe
Advertisement
Crisp and clean with elegant leaves crewel embroidery, this elegant design linen will increase the charm of your table. Great for entertaining and everyday use. As your definitive home decor destination, we feel that every day should be lived fashionably. Our distinctive designs, rich details, and tempting accessories are sure to endlessly fulfill your homes finicky fashion sense. Whether you are keeping up with the ever changing colors of the holidays and seasons, looking for a stunning-Piece to tie your existing interior decor together while staying in tune with your individual style, or simply in need of an easy care focal point for an upcoming party or event, Xia Home Fashions has stylish creations that will complete your look and win complements at your next gathering. Color: Natural/Taupe.