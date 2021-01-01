From osto
OSTO 15-in W x 20-in H Gray Collapsible Plastic Christmas Tree Storage Bag | OSP-102-GRAY-L
Advertisement
Nothing enhances the living room like a freshly-scented Christmas4ree, and we want nothing more than keeping it that way for many seasons to come. The only way to achieve that is by keeping it protected in storage amongst the dust-mites, bugs,!nd-old. In that case, you have come to the right place. Bag is of waterproof material for insurance against water damage; 2-way tightly-zipped dual zipper prohibits any type of basement residents from invading your x-mas tree. And about the transference between storage and living room, bag is equipped with stitch-reinforced carry handles and side handles for added accessibility. Name the type of tree in the designated card slot. And for a little extra dazzle to the holidays, bag comes in a couple of bright, festive, holiday colors. With all these handy and practical features, packing and unpacking trees are now easier than ever! OSTO 15-in W x 20-in H Gray Collapsible Plastic Christmas Tree Storage Bag | OSP-102-GRAY-L