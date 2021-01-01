From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 15 in. Tulip Artificial Arrangement in Glass Vase
Advertisement
Showcase Mother's Nature's flirty side with the help of this artificial flower arrangement featuring a handful of realistic looking silk tulips in muted, feminine hues, complemented with soft, pointed leaves that fan out at the base. Standing 15 in. high from a glass vase, this realistic looking fake flower arrangement would add an instant touch of spring to any space it inhabits. Silk arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial arrangement will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural. For over 75 years, Nearly Natural has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.