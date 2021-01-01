From continental electric
Continental Electric 15 Bars of Pressure Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Make delicious and luxurious bold espresso in your own home with this semi-automatic. For added convenience, a milk frother is included to make the smoothest cream topping to add to your cappuccinos and lattes. Impress your guests with fun designs and cool patterns of milk. Sized well to fit atop your kitchen counter this sleek and sexy stainless steel and black pop of color to compliment any decor. The machine is made of quality stainless steel and durable for everyday use. Great for your office space too! The removable, washable drip catcher collects coffee drips and keeps brew space tidy for easy cleanup. Select your function of coffee/steam and on/off. Makes bold espresso for the international flavor you are looking for.