STERLING FOREVER 14K Gold Vermeil CZ Star Burst Micro Hoop Earrings at Nordstrom Rack

Have you been wishing on a star for a beautiful new pair of sterling silver earrings? Your wishes have come true, thanks to these sterling silver CZ star burst hoops. Delicate, CZ-studded star shapes hang from these glamorous little earrings - perfect for any occasion. . 14K gold vermeil CZ pave huggie and star drop earrings. Hinged post back. Approx. 11mm hoop, 8mm star drop. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Store in an air-tight bag when not wearing. Do not expose to any harsh chemicals, jewelry cleaners, or perfume. 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver, cubic zirconia