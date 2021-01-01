Haus of Brilliance 14K Yellow Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver 1.0 Cttw Shared Prong-set Round,5 Stone Band Ring Size 7

Let her know youd marry her all over again with this stylish diamond anniversary band. Crafted in warm 14k Yellow gold plated .925 Sterling Silver, this dazzling design features five sparkling 1/5 ct. diamonds in a gleaming display. The diamonds are set in the classic and clean shared prong setting to maximize diamond sparkle. Radiant with 1.0 ct. t.w. of diamonds and a brilliant buffed luster, this five-stone anniversary band is a beautiful reminder of your love. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Rings. Classic Band series. SKU: 018521R700. Color: Yellow. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 3.483g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 1ct. Number of stones: 5. Stone clarity: I1-I2. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: Brown. Ring style: Fashion. Haus of Brilliance 14K Yellow Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver 1.0 Cttw Shared Prong-set Round,5 Stone Band Ring (J-K Color, I1-I2 Clarity) Size 7.