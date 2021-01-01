14k gold flower earrings

These multicolor cubic zirconia flower studs are extra special because of their metal value. The 14k gold enhances the colorful stones as well. This stud also has strong posts which prevents them from sliding off the wearer's ears. This makes them an all-around great gift for the sweet little girl in your life. We know you want the best for your loved ones. With over 40 years of experience, Jordan Blue NYC specializes in creating jewelry that is durable, safe, and beautiful. We are proud to say that all our jewelry passes the highest control inspection. They might be children now, but their jewelry should last them for many years to come.