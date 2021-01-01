14k White Gold 9-10mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Design Lever-Back Dangle Earrings

14k gold earrings featuring freshwater cultured pearls in semi-round dangled from lever-back finding The natural properties and process of pearl formation define the unique beauty of each pearl. The freshwater cultured pearls come with natural high luster and shine which makes them look extremely exquisite. Our pearls represent the finest in pearl selection, hand-picked for its luster, cleanliness quality, and color. The image may show slight differences in texture, color, size, and shape due to the resolution of the computer. Imported