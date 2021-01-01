Modani Jewels 14K Gold 1.15ctw Yellow and White Diamond Square Ring - Yellow

Modani Jewels 14K Gold 1.15ctw Yellow and White Diamond Square Ring Make every entrance memorable when you show off the head-turning shine of this charmer's sunny diamonds. White diamonds give the look lots of bubbly twinkle so those glances linger longer. Approx. 7/16"L x 7/16"W x 1/4"H; shank 1/16"W Stamped 14K, white gold, rhodium plating, yellow gold accenting Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: 1.15ct Yellow Diamond: Cushion-cut, round; 0.55ctw White Diamond: 0.60ctw; Color: H-I; Clarity: I1