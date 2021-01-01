Crystorama Lighting Group 1488-CL-S Majestic 20 Light 46" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Historic Brass Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 1488-CL-S Majestic 20 Light 46" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from cast brassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain hung designRequires (20) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 52"Maximum Height: 124"Width: 46"Product Weight: 77.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 20Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 1200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Historic Brass