Crystorama Lighting Group 1483-CL Majestic 3 Light 14" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Historic Brass / Swarovski Strass

Crystorama Lighting Group 1483-CL Majestic 3 Light 14" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from cast brassDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 14"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Historic Brass / Swarovski Strass