CRUX (14807) 4 Slice Toaster Black Stainless Steels

Advertisement
The CRUX 4 Slice Toaster makes meal prep easy for family and friends. Utilize the six-setting shade control dial designed to create consistent and even browning, every time. Toast up to four slices of bread at a time and if they get cold, utilize the reheat feature for instant warming. Designed with extra wide slots, the CRUX 4 Slice Toaster can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and thick baguettes. Gluten free? A newly developed feature provides the ideal cooking environment for your favorite breads. Often denser in quality, gluten free breads require a longer cooking time. The gluten free feature adjusts and adds the ideal amount of time to your toasting cycle, accommodating all your gluten free needs. We’ve added white LED lights to indicate when your toast is ready, high lifting levers to easily remove your toast, and anti jam and auto shut off features for your safety. The CRUX 4 Slice Toaster is sleek, easy to clean, and gets the job done every time. Toasting as it should be: simple, straightforward, and perfectly browned.