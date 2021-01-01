Elk Lighting 1477/3 Refraction 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Etched Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 1477/3 Refraction 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Elk Lighting 1477/3 Three Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy from the Refraction CollectionNote: Due to its hand-made nature, each piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and pattern.Features Crafted from metal and glassComes with blue glass shadesIncludes (3) 40 watt G9 Halogen bulbs Cord suspended fixtureUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 4.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical Specifications Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Multi Light Etched