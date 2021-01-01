Panoply - 14742 Embellished Crew Neck Laced Gown

Make a sophisticated statement in this glittery evening gown by Panoply 14742. This figure-flattering lace gown features sheer cutout sides on the body and legs and is scattered with AB stones. This gown boasts a fantastic wet-look finish for a striking look that is bound to steal the spotlight. Style: panoply_14742 Fabric: Lace Details: Sleeveless Sheer fabric AB stones Sweetheart lining Length: Long Neckline: Crew Neck Waistline: Natural Colors: Royal Flamingo Sizes: 0-30 Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.