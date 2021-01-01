This summer. Make a scene. These standout patent shoes demand attention with every step. Inspired by the sun-bleached summer months, the shoes are built from high shine Patent Lamper and reinforced with our signature yellow welt stitching. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Patent Lamper is a fine-grained leather, coated to give a high shine, glossy finish. Clean with a damp cloth and restore its shine with Dr. Martens Patent Cleaner . Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1461 Women's Patent Leather Oxford Shoes in Black, Size 10