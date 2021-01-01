The 1460 is the original Dr. Martens 8-eye boot. Its recognizable DNA looks like this: 8 eyes, classic Dr. Martens Smooth leather, grooved sides, yellow stitching, and a comfortable, air-cushioned sole. The only difference here? A narrower design for women. Original Dr. Martens 8-eye boot, but built for a woman's foot. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant, with good abrasion and slip resistance. Use Wonder Balsam to keep your boots clean, protect the leather, and keep it soft and supple. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Women's Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots in White, Size 6