Dr. Martens 1460 Tie-Dye Pascal Lace-Up Boots By Dr. Martens in Beige Size 6

Reimagined with a subtle tie-dyed finish, these timeless boots are a perfect pick for springtime styling just add your favorite sundress for a look that's equal parts playful and poised. About Dr. Martens Dr. Martens wasn't always a symbol of counterculture in fact, their unique heritage is what helped propel them to global recognition. In the quest for a breathable shoe that would aid the recovery of a broken foot, a young doctor worked with a university pal to produce functional, military-quality footwear designed for comfort. In 1960, after two decades in business, their innovative air-cushioned sole caught the eye of the Griggs family. An English manufacturer of durable work boots since the turn of the century, the Griggs team knew something special when they saw it, and a partnership was born. Together, the teams developed the first silhouette, adding in iconic details the bulbous toe, grooved sole, and yellow welt stitching that have made each pair of " Docs" an enduring symbol of comfort and cool.