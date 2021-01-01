Make a scene. With every step. This hard-hitting boot is built from patent-coated leather with a holographic effect that changes color as the light hits it. Welted on a Smoke DMS sole, the 1460 boots are marked with yellow welt stitching and a scripted heel loop. Born on 01. 04. 60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Rainbow Patent Lace Up Boots in Black, Size 6