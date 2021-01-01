The 1460 Pascal retains all the history and tough-girl durability of the original, iconic 8-eye — and all the DNA, like a scripted heel-loop, visible stitching and grooved edges on a air-cushioned sole. And now, it's served up in monochromatic tip-to-toe black, in the super-soft, no-break-in Virginia leather. Iconic Dr. Martens 8-eye silhouette. Soft, flexible Virginia leather. Made with classic Docs DNA, including grooved edges, visible stitching and heel-loop. Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole. Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt. | Dr. Martens, 1460 Pascal Women's Mono Lace Up Boots in Optical White, Size 5