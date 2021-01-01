Clarisse - 8146 Scoop Lattice Sides Trumpet Dress

Let all heads turn on you as you show up in this figure-flattering evening dress by Clarisse 8146. This sexy dress is styled in novelty glitter with a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps that continue to the strappy open back. Lattice illusion design the cutaway side slit offset with a semi-chapel train. Beam with pride with this Clarisse masterpiece. Style: clari_8146 Details: Sleeveless Novelty Glitter Fitted Spaghetti Straps Lattice Illusion Side Panels Floor Length Semi-chapel train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.