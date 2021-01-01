Corbett Lighting 146-11 Femme Fatale Single Light 17-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Elements - ADA Compliant Topaz Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall

Corbett Lighting 146-11 Femme Fatale Single Light 17-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Elements - ADA Compliant FeaturesHand crafted from iron and crystalIncludes crystal elementsRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsADA compliant1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 3"Shade Height: 17-1/2"Shade Width: 5"Backplate Height: 5-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Wallchiere Sconces Topaz Leaf