Ashley Lauren - 1451 Beaded Fringe V-Neck Dress
Allure everyone by your sheer femininity as you sparkle with beauty in this perfect Ashley Lauren 1451 creation. This evening dress showcases a fitted bodice with a V neckline and mid-open back adorned with stunning fringe details. Hand beaded sequins are designed throughout for a sparkling effect as the sheath skirt falls to the floor competed with a sweep train for added drama. Fall in love when you slip on this Ashley Lauren dress. Style: asla_1451 Fabric: Beaded Sequin Details: Fitted Sleeveless Spaghetti Straps Fringed Panel Fully Beaded Floor Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..