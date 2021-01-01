From elk home
Elk Home 145-002 1 Light Full Sized Pendant Clear / Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Home 145-002 1 Light Full Sized Pendant Features:Made of metalCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationDimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 12" (measured from top of the fixture to the bottom most point of fixture)Width: 11" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 11.5"Shade Width: 11"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Clear / Oiled Bronze