Elk Lighting 14441/1 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Chasebrook Collection Clay Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elk Lighting 14441/1 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Chasebrook Collection Single Light Flush Mount Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade from the Chasebrook CollectionThe Chasebrook outdoor collection has a thin-profile frame perfect for lighting small nooks both indoors and outside. Clear glass allows viewing of the nostalgic hardware and our optional filament bulb.Features:Comes with a clear rectangle glass shadeFixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 14"Width: 5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 14"Backplate Width: 5"Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Clay Iron