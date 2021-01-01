Elk Lighting 14219/14 14 Light 8 Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 14219/14 14 Light 8 Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial Collection Fourteen Light Eight Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial CollectionThe Palacial collection features a cascade of prismatic crystals suspended from an Oil Rubbed Bronze frame. Each of the crystal's thick triangular profile bend light into various angles enhancing its visual depth and beauty.Features:Comes with clear crystal rectangle shadesFixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaLight is hung by chainsSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 53" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 36" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 15Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 900UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze