Elk Lighting 14217/6-LED 6 Light 4 Tier LED Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 14217/6-LED 6 Light 4 Tier LED Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial Collection Six Light Four Tier LED Crystal Chandelier from the Palacial CollectionThe Palacial collection features a cascade of prismatic crystals suspended from an Oil Rubbed Bronze frame. Each of the crystal's thick triangular profile bend light into various angles enhancing its visual depth and beauty.Features:Comes with clear crystal rectangle shadesFixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaLight is hung by chainsSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 27" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 4.8Wattage: 28.8Lumens: 1800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationLED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze