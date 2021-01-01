Elk Home 140-008 Renaissance Invention 6 Light 30" Wide Globe Chandelier Bronze / Aged Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Home 140-008 Renaissance Invention 6 Light 30" Wide Globe Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from wood and metal wireDecorated with crystal accents(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 32"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B11Bulbs Included: No Bronze / Aged Wood