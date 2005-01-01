76.14 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-76-14-RD-LED-18-108)

The 76.14 Multi-Light Pendant Light from Bocci shapes the dÃ©cor of modern homes with a clean and elegant approach to lighting. The large canopy holds a series of fourteen thin wires that each lead to a crisp, blown glass shade. Each pendant connects via a headphone jack for easy installation and cleaning. The LED within each pendant provides a bright and full layer of light that evenly spreads over the space. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Clear