Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold with White and Rose Rhodium-plated Beaded Hoop Earrings

Garnish your ears with these stunning beaded hoop earrings elegantly designed in 14 karat yellow gold with white and rose rhodium plating. Featuring a brilliant textured detailing these eye-catching earrings are sure to delight. These 18x16mm earrings are safely secured with wire and clutch closures for worry-free movement.Metal Weight: 0.56 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Beaded Hoop EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: SaddlebackMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowPlating: White and Rose RhodiumDimensions: 18mm x 16mm, 3mm thickYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Indonesia