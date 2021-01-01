From primal gold

Primal Gold 14 Karat Two-Tone Gold Diamond-cut Mariner's Cross Pendant with 18-inch Open Link Cable Chain

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Tastefully show your faith while flaunting your nautical style with this striking mariner's crucifix pendant necklace. With brilliant diamond-cut finish for an everlasting shine, this 43x27mm pendant showcases 14 karat white gold crucifix cross on yellow gold anchor design. An 18-inch long lobster clasp secured cable chain is included.Metal Weight: 5.97 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Open Link Cable ChainPendant Type: Mariner's Cross PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, Diamond-cutGender: UnisexChain Clasp: Lobster ClawMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: Yellow and White GoldPendant With Bail Dimensions: 43mm x 27mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 1.4mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: United StatesChain Country of Origin: South Africa

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com