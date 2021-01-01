From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Two-Tone Gold Diamond-cut Mariner's Cross Pendant with 18-inch Open Link Cable Chain
Tastefully show your faith while flaunting your nautical style with this striking mariner's crucifix pendant necklace. With brilliant diamond-cut finish for an everlasting shine, this 43x27mm pendant showcases 14 karat white gold crucifix cross on yellow gold anchor design. An 18-inch long lobster clasp secured cable chain is included.Metal Weight: 5.97 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Open Link Cable ChainPendant Type: Mariner's Cross PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, Diamond-cutGender: UnisexChain Clasp: Lobster ClawMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: Yellow and White GoldPendant With Bail Dimensions: 43mm x 27mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 1.4mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: United StatesChain Country of Origin: South Africa