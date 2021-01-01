Stackable Expressions 14 Karat Rose Gold 1.2mm Flat Satin Stackable Band

Add some flare and style to your look with this stackable, 1.2mm band. This ring is carefully crafted from 14 karat rose gold with precision. Features a flat satin design that will stand out and be a perfect pair with similar patterned stackable rings in our lineup. Along with this, our collection offers different patterns and colors to mix and match to get the perfect combination you are looking for. To ensure a proper, comfortable fitment, this band is available in half sizes from 4 to 10. This style is available in white and yellow gold; also available in a 10k gold option of the same metal colors.