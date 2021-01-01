From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat White Gold Polished Endless 2mm Hoop Earrings
Advertisement
Enhance your jewelry collection with these lovely 14 karat white gold hoop earrings. These 12mm simple yet stunning earrings adds a versatile accent to any accessory for every occasion. These 2mm thick earrings are perfectly secured with endless closures that ensure comfortable wear all day long.Metal Weight: 0.70 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Round Hoop EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: EndlessMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 12mm diameter, thickness 2mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Peru