From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Polished Cross Rosary 16-inch Necklace
Celebrate your religious beliefs with this striking rosary necklace. Designed from 14 karat yellow gold, this necklace features a 16x5.6mm cross charm with a brilliant polished finish for an elegant look and shine. Complement any outfit with this necklace that secures with spring ring clasp.Metal Weight: 1.65 gramsJewelry Type: FineChain Style: CableType: Cross Rosary Pendant NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Spring RingMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowDimensions: 16-inch x 0.7mm Chain, 13mm x 5.6mm PendantHollowYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy