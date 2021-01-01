Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Polished And Diamond Cut Lady of Guadalupe Circle Pendant on 18-inch Cable Rope Chain

Lend a religious touch to your overall look with this circle pendant necklace. Crafted from 14 karat yellow gold, this lucky and protective pendant features a Guadalupe motif in circle with a high polished and satin finish that will never go dull. Brilliant diamond-cuts offer a sharp look to this amazing pendant that hangs from an 18-inch long cable rope chain with spring ring clasp security.Metal Weight: 1.30 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Cable Rope ChainPendant Type: Lady Of Guadalupe Circle PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, Diamond-cut, BrushedGender: UnisexChain Clasp: Spring RingMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowPendant with Bail Dimensions: 13.07mm x 12.85mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 0.5mmSemi-solidFlat BackYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: MexicoChain Country of Origin: United States