Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Polished 7.5 Inch Fancy Link Bracelet

Add an attractive and fashionable accent to your everyday look with this fancy link bracelet. Designed from 14 karat yellow gold, this 7.5-inch long bracelet shimmers with a polished finish and encloses with a fancy lobster clasp. This bracelet is perfect for both casual and formal wear.Metal Weight: 5.33 gramsJewelry Type: FineBracelet Style: Fancy Link BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowDimensions: 7.5-inch x 7mmHollowHand MadeYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Italy