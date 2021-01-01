From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Omega Clip Onyx Non-pierced Earrings
Beautify your ears with these omega clip protected non-pierced earrings in 14 karat yellow gold. Surrounded by a unique pattern, these 19x18mm lightweight earrings have black onyx stones for an attractive look. These button earrings will surely elevate your personal style.Metal Weight: 7.02 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: StudGender: Women'sClosure: Non PiercedMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowDimensions: 19mm x 18mmLightweightStone Details:Type: OnyxColor: BlackShape: RoundSize: 10mmQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: BezelYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Puerto Rico