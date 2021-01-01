From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Garnet and Diamond Bracelet
Attractive and sophisticated, this stunning 14 karat yellow gold bracelet is just perfect to beautify your wrist. Decorated with 4.5 cttw natural 6x4mm oval red garnets and sparkling round natural diamonds accents this bracelet is sure to turn heads. This 7-inch long infinity link design bracelet secures with a box catch clasp for perfect hold.Metal Weight: 4.60 gramsJewelry Type: FineBracelet Style: Infinity BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Box CatchMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowDimensions: 7-inch x 4mmGemstone Details:Type: GarnetColor: RedShape: OvalSize: 6mm x 4mmWeight: 5.4 cttwQuantity: 9Jewelry Setting: ProngDiamond Details:Clarity: I2Color: I-JShape: RoundSize: 1mmWeight: 0.025 cttwQuantity: 5Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: India