From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Diamond-cut Polished Filigree Hearts Cross Pendant with 18-inch Cable Rope Chain
Add a religious touch to your outfit with this filigree patterned hearts cross pendant. Elegantly crafted from 14 karat yellow gold, this 32x17.76mm pendant features a brilliant diamond cut and high polished finish for a sparkling shine. Swinging from an 18-inch long cable rope chain with spring ring clasp security, this stunning necklace is sure to stun.Metal Weight: 1.26 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Cable Rope ChainPendant Type: Filigree Hearts Cross PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, Diamond-cutGender: Women'sChain Clasp: Spring RingMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowPendant With Bail Dimensions: 32mm x 17.76mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 0.5mmReversibleYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: United StatesChain Country of Origin: United States