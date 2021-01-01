From primal gold
Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold Celtic Cross and Eternity Circle Pendant with 18-inch Cable Chain
Advertisement
Symbolic of eternal protection, this celtic cross with eternity circle pendant necklace makes the perfect gift for any friend or family member. This 14 karat yellow gold 19x10mm pendant features decorative textured details for an ornamental look and gleams with a polished finish. Hanging on an 18-inch long lobster clasp secured cable chain, this religious necklace will enhance your beauty.Metal Weight: 3.36 grams with chainJewelry Type: FineChain Style: Round Open Link Cable ChainPendant Type: Celtic Cross with Eternity Circle PendantJewelry Finish: High Polish, TexturedGender: UnisexChain Clasp: Lobster ClawMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowPendant With Bail Dimensions: 19mm x 10mmChain Dimensions: 18-inch x 1.4mmSolidOpen BackYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Pendant Country of Origin: PeruChain Country of Origin: South Africa