Primal Gold 14 Karat White Gold 5mm Bezel Opal Stud Earrings

Get a stunning look with these alluring October birthstone earrings. Designed in 14 karat white gold, these 5mm stud earrings are decorated with 0.6 cttw opal gemstones for a dazzling shine. Secured with post and push back closures, these earrings are sure to stun your style.Metal Weight: 0.30 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Gemstone Stud EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: Post and Push BackMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 5mmGemstone Details:Type: OpalBirthstone Month: OctoberColor: PhenomenaCut: CabochonShape: RoundSize: 5mmWeight: 0.6 cttwQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: BezelYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: India