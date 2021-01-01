Primal Gold 14 Karat Yellow Gold 6x4mm Oval Amethyst Leverback Earrings

Advertisement
Dazzle your look from day to night with these 14 karat yellow gold amethyst earrings. Featuring 6x4mm oval shaped, faceted purple amethyst gemstones for an elegant look, these February birthstone earrings are secured with lever back closures. Gemstones weighs 0.84 cttw.Metal Weight: 0.76 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: Drop and DangleGender: Women'sClosure: LeverbackMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: YellowDimensions: 16mm x 4mmGemstone Details:Type: AmethystBirthstone Month: FebruaryColor: PurpleCut: FacetedShape: OvalSize: 6mm x 4mmWeight: 0.84 cttwQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: India