Milwaukee 14 in. REDSTICK Digital Box Level with Pin-Point Measurement Technology and 550 Lumens LED Rechargeable Flood Light

Get accurate measurements every time with this 14 in. REDSTICK digital box level. It features PINPOINT measurement technology for 2X more accurate, easy and consistent measurements, enhanced durability and a dynamic readout. The IP65 rating and durable frame strength make it stand up to tough jobsite conditions. The level includes a rechargeable REDLITHIUM USB battery, USB cable and wall plug and case. The Milwaukee USB Rechargeable ROVER Pivoting Flood Light offers best-in-class output in any direction and is powered by our REDLITHIUM USB. The compact LED floodlight offers 550 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output. The 3 different output modes allow users to optimize their light output and runtime for up to 11-hours of runtime. Users can charge the REDLITHIUM USB batteries via Mirco USB while they are inside the light or swap it out with another REDLITHIUM USB battery for virtually no downtime. The USB Rechargeable ROVER Pivoting Flood Light is great for any trade professional and covered by a limited lifetime warranty. This kit includes 1 digital level kit and 1 flood light kit.