Designers Fountain 14-in Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | EV1414LED-34
Designers Fountain LED low profile ceiling light fixtures are designed to enhance any decor and with a clean, fresh appearance. This modern LED ceiling light fixture easily mounts flush with the ceiling and the low profile design keeps it out of the way of closet doors. The protective oil rubbed bronze finish will look great for years to come and the white lens diffuses the LED light evenly. You won't see any dark spots or shadows. This flush mount uses a LED powered light engine instead of lamps to produce higher quality light for a fraction of the electricity, saving you money off your utility bill. This light fixture produces 1414 lm (about the equivalent of two 75 watt bulbs) using only 21.5 W. the LED lighting source is made to last for 45 years at 3 hours per day; there are no bulbs to replace -ever. This ceiling fixture is energy star listed and environmentally friendly. Designers Fountain 14-in Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | EV1414LED-34